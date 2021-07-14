Rail officials push 15-year plan to boost Northeast Corridor

Other projects include expansions to stations in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York City as well Providence, Rhode Island; Stamford, Connecticut, and along Harrisburg, Pennsylvania's rail line, to meet projected growth in passenger traffic.

All told, the commission's plan by 2035 would add 60 million new rail trips annually, boost daily Amtrak service by 33% and commuter railroads by up to double, and reduce travel time on Acela from Washington to New York by 26 minutes and New York to Boston by 28 minutes.

It estimates travel time savings valued at nearly $140 million annually in the Northeast Corridor, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of 2.9 million car trips annually between New York and Los Angeles.

"The investments in infrastructure laid out in this plan will lead to more modern, reliable, and faster trains, expanded service, and a better customer experience — that will benefit customers, economies and local communities along the entire Northeast Corridor and beyond," said Stephen Gardner, Amtrak's president.

Amtrak has stressed the wider benefits of upgrading the corridor as it seeks to build out its nationwide service. Currently one-third of all Amtrak trips pass through New York City, making it an important gateway for new routes to other parts of the U.S.