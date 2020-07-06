Q&A: The nuts and bolts of the Paycheck Protection Program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Small businesses can still get help from the government's coronavirus relief plan after Congress extended the Paycheck Protection Program until Aug. 8.

The program that was set to expire Tuesday still has nearly $132 billion left after giving out more than 4.8 million loans since it began April 3. Loan recipients included companies as varied as restaurants, dental offices, retailers, construction companies and manufacturers that were devastated by the virus and shutdown orders that state and local governments issued in hopes of containing it. Nonprofit organizations were also eligible.

The House gave final approval to the program's extension last week. President Donald Trump signed it over the weekend.

The PPP is part of a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package passed by Congress in March. On Monday, the Small Business Administration, which oversees the program, disclosed the names of companies that received loans of more than $150,000. They accounted for less than 15% of the loans.

Some questions and answers about the PPP:

What does the PPP aim to do?