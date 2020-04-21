Q&A: Oil prices go negative. What does that mean?

Has the price ever gone negative before?

Sometimes, the price on the future delivery of oil will get skewed by a surprise event, say an oil pipeline bursts. That can cause the price of a futures contract for a given month to be sharply higher or lower than that of the futures contract for the next month.

Usually, this is smoothed out by the market, but the sharp pullback in demand combined with a glut of oil has led to a dearth of oil storage capacity. That made it hard for traders with contracts for crude delivery in May to find buyers, which sent the contract price into negative territory.

"This has never happened before, not even close," said Tim Bray, senior portfolio manager at GuideStone Capital Management in Dallas. "We've never seen a negative price on a futures contract for oil."

Are oil companies paying people to take away their crude?

While some companies may be paying others to take away their crude oil, that does not appear to be widespread.

Many analysts described the dip in crude oil prices as technical, related to the way futures contracts are written. Most buyers are currently purchasing oil that would be delivered in June, not May.