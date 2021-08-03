Pushback challenges vaccination requirements at US colleges

"If you set up a situation where you can't require vaccination, you can't ask about vaccine status and you can't have required testing or mitigation strategies, like masking, it can't be safe," said Huey, former executive director of student health services at Emory University in Atlanta.

Indiana University has so far prevailed against a court challenge to its student vaccine requirement, which school officials say is a "clear path forward" to removing limits on in-person classes, sporting events and social activities.

Noah Hamilton, who'll be a sophomore at Indiana's main campus in Bloomington this fall, said he had anxiety about getting the shots and likely wouldn't have done so without the requirement.

"But I don't want to be stuck doing 100 percent online," Hamilton said. "I want to be back on campus and actually trying to have a normal college experience."

Among the some 4,000 college campuses across the country, more than 600 have imposed a vaccine mandate, according to tracking by the Chronicle of Higher Education. But their requirements vary.