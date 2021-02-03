Punxsutawney Phil's town misses Groundhog Day boost

Tourists can see Phil and his female companion, Phyllis, in their environmentally controlled natural habitat in the town's library. Groundhog statues are scattered throughout the community and the name of the nation's most famous prognosticator is everywhere to be seen.

After the pandemic spread and restrictions were imposed on businesses and gatherings, organizers decided to go virtual for the 135th time that Phil would offer his prediction.

Tuesday's livestream from Gobbler’s Knob, the tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney, had more than 15,000 viewers worldwide at one point.

Phil was not without some kind of audience though. About 150 cardboard cutouts of fans were there to “watch.”

Officials would not put a dollar amount on the lost revenue.

"It was slow, but we expected that because it's been slow since March and it was no different," said Katie Laska, who owns Laska's Pizza, which has been in business since 1987. She is also president of the town's Chamber of Commerce.

She said Groundhog Day typically gives local merchants a boost at a time of year when tourism is usually slow.