PUC modifies utility shutoff moratorium

Pennsylvania is lifting its blanket moratorium on utility shutoffs, despite an earlier pledge to keep it in place for the duration of the pandemic.
The state Public Utility Commission announced Thursday that utilities may disconnect electric, gas, water and other utility services for some customers beginning Nov. 9. In March, the commission said that no utility may terminate service so long as the governor’s disaster emergency declaration remained in effect. Wolf has not lifted the emergency order.
“The moratorium on utility service terminations was the right decision to make in March, but the moratorium cannot be the sole solution for assisting vulnerable utility customers,” Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, the commission chairperson, wrote in a motion to amend the moratorium.
In place of a total ban on utility shutoffs, the regulatory commission enacted safeguards that it said would protect small businesses and residential customers hit hardest by the economic downturn.
Under the new rules, households whose incomes fall within 300% of the federal poverty level — which translates into $78,600 per year for a family of four — will remain protected from termination, officials said. The commission typically imposes a winter moratorium on utility shutoffs for households earning less than 250% of federal poverty guidelines.
Utilities must also offer payment plans for past-due balances to small business customers, and take other steps to help customers maintain utility service, the commission said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.