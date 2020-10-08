PUC modifies utility shutoff moratorium

Pennsylvania is lifting its blanket moratorium on utility shutoffs, despite an earlier pledge to keep it in place for the duration of the pandemic.

The state Public Utility Commission announced Thursday that utilities may disconnect electric, gas, water and other utility services for some customers beginning Nov. 9. In March, the commission said that no utility may terminate service so long as the governor’s disaster emergency declaration remained in effect. Wolf has not lifted the emergency order.

“The moratorium on utility service terminations was the right decision to make in March, but the moratorium cannot be the sole solution for assisting vulnerable utility customers,” Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, the commission chairperson, wrote in a motion to amend the moratorium.

In place of a total ban on utility shutoffs, the regulatory commission enacted safeguards that it said would protect small businesses and residential customers hit hardest by the economic downturn.