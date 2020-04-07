Prosecutors urge lawmakers to help decide on freeing inmates

The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe illness or death.

The administration’s proposal would send most of those released to home confinement, although some could end up in halfway houses, Wetzel said. Judges or prosecutors would get about five days to veto any release, and the program would expire in two months.

The proposal that Wetzel was objecting to was more limited. Drafted by House Republicans, it would have capped at 450 the number of state prison releases. After a lengthy, private caucus on Monday, House Republican spokesman Mike Straub indicated their debate on the issue had stopped and prisoner release language was not in bills that were moving in that chamber Tuesday.

“We diligently worked to create an appropriate process for releasing nonviolent offenders who a judge would rule are not considered a threat to their communities,” Straub said in a statement. “However, we have no confidence that any process would properly protect the public and victim’s interest and will not be considering any legislation relating to the release of inmates from state correctional facilities at this time.”