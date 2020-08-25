Probe: pandemic jobless pay went to Pennsylvania inmates

Defendants are currently in eight state and county prisons in Pennsylvania, Brady said. The inmates or their helpers allegedly applied for federal unemployment benefits by falsely certifying they are unemployed because of the pandemic and are otherwise able to work.

The fraud caught the notice of prison guards and investigators, and of U.S. postal inspectors who saw large amounts of mail arriving in post office boxes or at homes that have been abandoned or are being sold.

“Every dollar matters," Brady said, comparing the 10,000 inmates with “10,000 families that were playing by the rules and did not get the benefits.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said investigators received data about unemployment compensation a couple weeks ago from the state Department of Labor and Industry.

“While we knew there was criminal fraud, we were stunned at how many perpetrators were already in prison,” Shapiro said at the news conference.

He said inmates told people outside jails how to file and where to have the money sent, often using the inmate's real name, date of birth and Social Security number — or the names and numbers of other inmates.