Powerball, Mega Millions lottery tickets available online now

Powerball, Mega Millions lottery tickets available online now

Powerball logo

Tickets for multi-state lottery games Powerball and Mega Millions are now available online at pailottery.com the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday.

Players who buy online can choose their own numbers or select the “quick pick” option for randomly selected numbers. Players may purchase multiple tickets and buy tickets up to 13 weeks in advance.

Players must sign up for an iLottery account, submit proof of identity and age, and deposit funds before buying tickets.

The website allows players to set deposit and spend limits, take a “cool-off” break of up to 30 days, or self-exclude entirely for one year or five years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News