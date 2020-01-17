Powerball, Mega Millions lottery tickets available online now

Tickets for multi-state lottery games Powerball and Mega Millions are now available online at pailottery.com the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday.

Players who buy online can choose their own numbers or select the “quick pick” option for randomly selected numbers. Players may purchase multiple tickets and buy tickets up to 13 weeks in advance.

Players must sign up for an iLottery account, submit proof of identity and age, and deposit funds before buying tickets.

The website allows players to set deposit and spend limits, take a “cool-off” break of up to 30 days, or self-exclude entirely for one year or five years.

