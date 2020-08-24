Popularity problem? Lititz's reputation leads to challenges

“Going forward, I don’t know. It’s obviously going to hurt. It’s currently hurting and it’s going to continue to hurt for the foreseeable future,” Beck said. “Whether it’s going to be terminal for any of (the town’s small businesses), I don’t know.”

‘Get through it’

The Lititz town calendar has revolved around periodic community events, five of which — the Fire & Ice Festival, Lititz Craft Beerfest, Lititz Springs Park Fourth of July, Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show and Lititz Chocolate Walk — attract more than 110,000 visitors combined while raising nearly $350,000 for community groups and nonprofits.

While stores and restaurants have reopened downtown and some tourists have found their way back, Lititz is far from normal since tour buses have not returned and the community events that bring so many visitors into town remain canceled for the foreseeable future.

In a normal year, Aug. 8 would have been the busiest day of the year for the Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery. Roughly 40,000 people typically visit the town the second Saturday in August for the Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show.