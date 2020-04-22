Police unions sue Pa. county to release names of people with a COVID-19 diagnosis
Two police unions have sued the Erie County Department of Health to force it to disclose for emergency responders the names, and not just the addresses, of people with a COVID-19 diagnosis under isolation.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by unions representing 173 officers in Erie city and about 200 officers in other Erie County police departments, centers on how much information is provided by the health department to the county 911 center.

Dispatchers pass along the information to police and others, at their request, when they are summoned to respond.

The county’s solicitor, Richard Perhacs, said the current practice matches that of other counties in Pennsylvania. County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper told the Erie Times-News that it protects the public while respecting patients’ privacy rights.

Perhacs said about 25 people in Erie County are under isolation with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The lawsuit claims current policy violates the county health agency’s requirement to prevent and control the spread of disease and puts officers at risk of infection.

