Police say accused Pittsburgh synagogue shooter talked of killing Jews

“He was very calm and he said he’s had enough and that Jews are killing our children and the Jews had to die,” Thimons testified.

A third officer, David Blahut, said he did not ask Bowers questions because he had not been advised of his rights, but after being taken into custody Bowers told him “these people are committing genocide on my people and I want to kill Jews.”

Investigators say Bowers opened fire with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons during worship services inside the building, killing eight men and three women. He was arrested after a police tactical team tracked him down and shot him twice in the shoulder and once in the leg.

Three congregations — Tree of Life, Dor Hadash and New Light — were conducting Sabbath services in different areas of the building in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood when the attack happened.

Mescan said that when he and other tactical officers entered the building, they saw to their right two victims who had been shot in the head several times, and a trail of blood leading to the building's basement.

The hearing is expected to continue Wednesday.

