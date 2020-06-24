Police in misconduct cases stay on the job through arbitration

"Police arbitration on appeal is one of the single most important accountability issues in the country," he told The Associated Press. "You can't change an organization if you have to keep employing people that you know are going to do bad things."

Generally, when a misconduct complaint is filed against an officer, it's investigated internally and if a policy violation occurred, the chief or other official may order discipline ranging from oral reprimand to suspension to termination.

An officer who objects can appeal to an arbitrator. Each state and municipality is different, but this is the most common process. Police unions argue that arbitration is less expensive and less time-consuming than going to court, so it's written into their contracts.

Arbitrators are usually lawyers who focus on labor law, and in most cases they have the final word. The process can take years. Officers who are fired and reinstated can get back pay for the time they weren't working.

The contract between the Seattle police union and the city states the burden of proof to fire an officer must be "more than preponderance of the evidence," in cases for an offense that could "stigmatize" an officer and make it harder to get employment elsewhere.