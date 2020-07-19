Police contracts can stand in the way of accountability

By 2018, the judge in Seattle said the department was in compliance, but warned that "if collective bargaining results in changes to the accountability ordinance that the court deems to be inconsistent with the consent decree, than the city's progress ... will be imperiled."

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said the city was a national model for overhauling the police department. But community members felt duped after she negotiated in private with the union for a contract that violated the accountability measure and the consent decree.

One Seattle officer who benefited from the union contract in recent years was Cynthia Whitlach. She had arrested an elderly Black man, claiming he swung his golf club cane at her. Her dashcam video showed he had not.

After the charges were dismissed, the man filed a federal lawsuit and was awarded $325,000. A jury found Whitlatch had engaged in racial discrimination.

Whitlatch was fired but the union filed a grievance claiming the investigation was not completed in 180 days, as required by the contract. The city awarded her $100,000 in back pay.

Minor stipulations in police contracts like the 180-day rule are common. A stipulation in a Kentucky police contract kept the officers involved in Taylor's death from immediately getting fired.