Police: 7 people die in homicides in Philadelphia in 1 day

PHILADELPHIA — Seven people were killed Monday around the city of Philadelphia in a sharp increase in violence that had already surged to near-record levels last year.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, Steven Williams, 24, and Jehesel Garcia, 24, were shot to death in their Lawncrest home in northeast Philadelphia. A child who was also in the home wasn't hurt, police said.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, a 54-year-old woman died after she was found shot in a northwest Philadelphia mental health counseling facility where she worked as a supervisor, police said.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, a 25-year-old woman was shot to death on a north Philadelphia street. A man was wounded.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday, two men ages 61 and 42, were shot to death in a Kensington home in northeast Philadelphia, police said.

And shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, Darius Winters, 15, was killed after three people opened fire on him on a south Philadelphia street, police said.

The slayings brought the total number of homicides so far this year to 62, a 55% increase over the number at the same time last year. The city ended 2020 with a total of 499 homicides, one under the 500 recorded three decades earlier in 1990.