Plea deal frees Philadelphia man after 29 years in prison

“It is clear to all that it is likely that an innocent man sits behind bars for no better reason than a poorly conceived statute,” Superior Court Judge John T. Bender wrote in response to Riddick's 2016 petition with concurrence from Senior Judge James Fitzgerald III.

Riddick was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder in the November 1991 shooting death of 20-year-old William Catlett. Riddick has maintained he was two blocks away on a porch with some friends when the shooting happened. He was the only person charged in the crime.

A witness to the shooting told police four different versions of what he saw, naming Riddick as the shooter in the last statement, according to his previous appeals. That witness recanted his statement, but by the time Riddick learned of the official recantation, he had missed the deadline to file an appeal based on new evidence.

Riddick’s attorneys tried again to file an appeal in 2016, after hiring an expert to examine the ballistics evidence. The ballistics analysis argued from where Riddick was alleged to have been standing he could not have fired the shots, most of which the coroner said had an upward trajectory. The panel of judges said the evidence was available at trial even if the analysis was new.