Planning for summer beach days? Docs share virus safety tips

In New York City and its suburbs, state beaches are fully open with swimming, though some picnic areas remain off limits, and parking areas on the busiest days may close early to reduce crowds. Beaches run by the city itself are also open, but swimming is barred.

State beaches are open for swimming and sunbathing in Connecticut, where officials have urged people to keep 15 feet between blankets, and many parking lots are at reduced capacity. New Jersey’s public beaches also reopened at reduced capacity and some are not selling daily badges.

In California, most beaches, including popular ones in Los Angeles County, are now allowing sunbathing and swimming. Some are maintaining bans on staying in one place, but allow exercise or crossing the sand to reach the water.

Beaches also reopened in Miami this month banning groups of more than 10 people, requiring social distancing of 10 feet or more and forbidding canopies. Masks must be worn when social distancing might be difficult.

In many areas, “beach ambassadors” are strolling the sand to enforce social distancing. Nearly 50% of agencies are using park rangers, law enforcement or other staff to disperse crowds, Colman said.