Plan outlined for donations in Pittsburgh synagogue attack

PITTSBURGH — About $5.5 million that poured in from donors after the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack that killed 11 worshippers is being distributed according to a plan outlined Monday by Jewish groups.

The largest share, just over $3 million, will go to the families of those killed and to two people who were seriously injured. Donations are also being distributed to people who were in the Tree of Life building during the attack, in honor of first responders and to the congregations.

The payouts are based on recommendations by an independent, volunteer committee created by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. The group's report issued in February said donors probably expected their gifts to help Tree of Life, which owns the building, as well as the two tenant congregations, Dor Hadash and New Light.

Nearly $1.3 million will help Tree of Life rebuild the severely damaged synagogue building. Other payments will fund memorials related to the massacre, and the committee recommended the three congregations work together with victims and families on that effort.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New Light co-president Barbara Caplan said in a release that a guiding principle is to foster healing and harmony in the wider Jewish community.