Pittsburgh's virus success fizzles in crowded bars, eateries

“Everyone would show up in a masks and then immediately take it off because it was too hard to be heard yelling orders,” Benson said.

On June 30, Benson got an email that an employee had tested positive — six days after taking a test.

Like Benson, Larisa Mednis worked the same last shift as the employee who tested positive.

It was jarring, she said, “because people who had worked that day, we weren’t told who it was, so we didn’t know how close contact we had had, how much it could have spread through the building when we were there. There was a lot unknown at that moment.”

Benson and Mednis both tested negative.

It was difficult policing customers, too. Some would wear a mask in, sit down, take it off and then get up to socialize with people at other tables.

One night, a group of three walked in, maskless. Told they needed to wear masks, they responded that they all had breathing problems and were exempt from the state order for health reasons, Mednis said.

“I don’t want to say they weren’t telling the truth, but it felt they were attacking us or trying to pick a fight,” Mednis said.