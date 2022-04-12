 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsburgh to ban single-use plastic bags in April 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Pittsburgh Daily Life Economy Plastic Bags

Ron and Patty Hopkinson, left, get help from Giant Eagle's Lynda McDaniel while bagging groceries in plastic in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

 Steve Mellon, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

PITTSBURGH — Council members in Pittsburgh have voted unanimously to ban single-use plastic bags at businesses in a year.

All seven Pittsburgh City Council members voted in favor of the measure Tuesday to bar grocers and other retailers from distributing single-use plastic bags beginning April 12, 2023.

The ban exempts bulk items such as packaged meat and fish, fruits and vegetables as well as garbage collection and pet waste. Businesses will be allowed to offer paper bags at a cost of 10 cents a bag, with an exemption from that fee for people receiving food assistance or help from other social service programs.

Councilwoman Erika Strassburger, who introduced the bill last fall, said the ban would help curtail litter and ease storm water risk as well as reducing the amounts of microplastics in soil, rivers and drinking water. She also said it would “begin to break our alliance and independence on fossil fuel-based products.”

The American Recyclable Plastic Bag Alliance opposed the measure, arguing that single-use plastic grocery bags are not a leading cause of litter and are often reused. The group said the fee for paper bags could harm low-income families.

People are also reading…

A similar ban went into effect in Philadelphia this month.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war triggers global fertilizer shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News