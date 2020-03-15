Pittsburgh to ban public gatherings of 50 or more amid virus

HARRISBURG — Pittsburgh announced a ban of all public gatherings of 50 people or more to slow the spread of coronavirus, tightening on Sunday an earlier restriction to bring it in line with new guidelines from federal health officials.

The ban begins Monday morning, when the city had initially intended to restrict gatherings of 250 people or more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday that gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled.

Officials in Alleghany County, which includes Pittsburgh, are also asking nonessential businesses to close for 14 days, amid a call from Gov. Tom Wolf for just that as the number of cases in Pennsylvania increased to at least 66.

The measures were announced as officials said one of the state's new positive cases of the coronavirus is a staffer at Lehigh Valley Hospital-17th Street.

It's the first positive case in Lehigh County and was earlier reported by the state Department of Health.

According to a statement from Lehigh Valley Health Network, the person — whose position was not disclosed — experienced symptoms as early as March 3. The Allentown staffer had met with patients and had contact with colleagues. All have been notified. The person has not been at the hospital since March 5 and is in isolation at home, the statement said.

