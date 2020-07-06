Pittsburgh remains virus hotspot; reports 218 new infections

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — An additional 450 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the coronavirus, with nearly half the new cases coming from the Pittsburgh area, state health officials reported Monday.

There were 218 new confirmed infections in Allegheny County, a virus hotspot that is home to Pittsburgh and 1.2 million people. Last week, county health officials announced a one-week ban on table service at bars and restaurants. Health officials have said that many of those testing positive lately are younger people who frequented bars and restaurants or who traveled out of state to beach towns and other locales.

Allegheny County also ordered the casino there to close and banned gatherings of more than 25 people for a week in an attempt to reduce the surge in new infections.

County officials confirmed Monday that at least 10 cases among courthouse employees and others are among recent cases. Court administrator Christopher Connors said six employees had been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the district attorney's office said in a social media post that three staff members had contracted the virus. The county deputy sheriff said a civilian employee believed to have been exposed at another job also tested positive.