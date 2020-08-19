Pittsburgh mayor decries protesters outside his home all night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PITTSBURGH — A small number of protesters who remained outside the home of the mayor of Pittsburgh overnight were dispersed by police Wednesday morning and the mayor issued a statement decrying residents being “harassed and threatened.”

Public safety officials said the remaining protesters were ordered to disperse just before 9:45 a.m. Wednesday following “multiple 911 calls overnight for ordinance complaints” in the Point Breeze neighborhood.

Mayor Bill Peduto said he had “long defended” the right to peaceful protest but couldn’t support any neighborhood “being disturbed through the night and morning and a peaceful protest devolving into unacceptable conduct in which residents are being harassed and threatened.”

“This crosses a line that cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.

The Tribune-Review reported that a protest group that grew from about 150 to more than 300 people Tuesday night marched to Peduto’s home and some stayed into the early morning, with the few remaining all night sounding sirens and chanting.