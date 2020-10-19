Pittsburgh group releases police reform recommendations

The group recommended keeping a closer eye on these interactions, collecting more data and creating a public clearinghouse to be transparent.

The group also made recommendations on changes to the use of force policies such as requiring de-escalation, barring shooting at moving vehicles unless there was a deadly threat and avoiding deadly force on people who only pose a threat to themselves or are exhibiting mental illness.

It also recommended significantly curtailing the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and bean bags during nonviolent protests. The members also wrote that the department should immediately stop the practice of “kettling," which is a crowd control tactic that leads to trapping protesters and arresting them instead of allowing them avenues to disperse.

During the late May and early June protests in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police, there were several tense interactions between police and protesters in Pittsburgh that resulted in videos of tear gas, rubber bullets and other less lethal ordinances being used. Several lawsuits have been filed by protesters, Peduto asked for an investigation into the police department's actions during the protests and the task force was charged in part to look at those responses.