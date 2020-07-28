Pittsburgh council approves police overhaul measures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh City Council has approved several measures aimed at overhauling police operations in the wake of demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

A ban on chokeholds and other neck restraints will now be part of the city code as will a requirement for officers to intervene upon witnessing “unreasonable force." The nine council members present approved those changes unanimously Tuesday, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Pittsburgh police use-of-force procedures already ban neck restraints unless officers are “involved in a deadly force encounter,” and officials said the manual is being updated to ensure “a clear statement related to a duty to intervene."

Members voted 6-3 to move $250,000 from the police recruit budget to the Stop the Violence fund, which is intended for violence reduction and social services as approved by the council. Also included is a request that the mayor put a hiring freeze on police recruits. By an 8-1 vote, members approved matching a percentage of the police budget — 5% next year and 10% by 2026 — for anti-violence and social services programs.