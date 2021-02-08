 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pittsburgh building burns, partially collapses

Pittsburgh building burns, partially collapses

{{featured_button_text}}
Building Fire

Firefighters battle a fire in a Southside neighborhood building in Pittsburgh.

 Steve Mellon, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

PITTSBURGH — Fire and a partial collapse has demolished at least part of a multistory building on Pittsburgh's South Side built at least 141 years ago.

Fire crews fought for hours to contain the blaze reported about 2:30 p.m. that sent flames and smoke pouring from the building. At one point, the side of the building facing 11th Street collapsed, showering the streets with bricks, glass and other materials.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the first floor of the building houses a barber shop and the South Side Welcome Center, which is home to the South Side Chamber of Commerce. The other floors contain residential units.

Chief Darryl Jones of the Pittsburgh fire department said a team from the city’s permits, licenses and inspection department will determine whether the entire structure needs to be razed.

The Post-Gazette reports that the 3½-story building was built between 1860 and 1879, according to a historic survey done in 1981 by Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation. At that time, the Socialist Workers Party was based in the building, the paper said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze wasn't immediately clear.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cybercrime attacks on individuals decline
State

Cybercrime attacks on individuals decline

Cybercriminals shifted away from stealing individual consumers' information in 2020 to focus on bigger, more profitable attacks on businesses, according to a report from the Identity Theft Resource Center.

Watch Now: Related Video

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News