Picking a pandemic side gig takes hustle

Side gig. Side job. Side hustle. It goes by many names and serves many purposes. For some, it's a way to keep the lights on. For others, it's an opportunity to save for a goal or follow a passion.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans have become unemployed. Many are turning to the gig economy to make money. And it's booming.

"Obviously online shopping has become huge, and so delivery services are packed. You've got Amazon Flex trucks practically ramming into each other," says Kathy Kristof, editor at SideHusl.com, a website that reviews hundreds of online money-making platforms.

Before you rush into a side gig, scrutinize the risks, the pay and other important details. Here's how to choose the right pandemic side job for you.

ASSESS YOURSELF FIRST

As you begin searching for a side hustle, think about your experience, skills and interests. But more importantly, consider what you're comfortable doing.

Are you willing to be in close contact with other people, or would you prefer a socially distant position? Are you part of a high-risk group for COVID-19? What would happen if you got sick and couldn't work? The answers to these questions will help you decide what jobs to pursue.