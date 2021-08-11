Philly prosecutor files contempt motions against police

The police misconduct database kept by the Conviction Integrity Unit includes information on officers who have histories of allegations involving lying, racial bias or excessive use of force. The list includes some officers who the office seeks to prevent from taking the witness stand and other officers' whose histories of discipline or documented behaviors must be disclosed to defense attorneys.

Krasner said the lack of full disclosure from the department has been ongoing during his more than three-year tenure. His office had opened discussions with the department to try to find a better way of obtaining the information, but he said those discussions fell apart prior to Outlaw taking over in early 2020.

Cummings said the office and its attorneys would request information on officers from the police department and receive either notices that responsive files didn't exist, or receive only small portions of files like a conclusion of an investigation that had also been heavily redacted.

“Sometimes we would know there was a responsive document because they had told us there was in response to previous requests,” Cummings said.