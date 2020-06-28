Philly police union amassed power over decades, now facing changes

"They were always given favored status," said Thomas Paine Cronin, the former president of AFSCME District Council 47, which represents white-collar city workers. "It's just part of the tradition in Philadelphia."

"Normal is part of the problem"

McNesby's elevation to president coincided with the start of Mayor Michael Nutter's administration in 2008, and the arrival of an outsider police commissioner — Charles H. Ramsey — who often seemed aghast at how few accountability measures were in place.

Ramsey updated a disciplinary code that had been unchanged since the 1960s; the FOP initially objected, but then agreed to many of the new rules. He also complained publicly that the union and the arbitration process hamstrung his ability to weed out bad cops at a time when the department was dogged by multiple corruption scandals.

"No one would wear this as a badge of honor, but in eight years, I think he fired more people than I think had been fired in the last 20," Nutter said.

McNesby argued, as he often has, that Ramsey and other commissioners rushed to fire cops — especially those caught up in high-profile misconduct allegations — before Internal Affairs' often-lengthy investigations were complete, leaving the union with strong grounds to take the cases to arbitration.