Philly police head decries tear gas usage against protesters

Both Outlaw and Kenney declined to speculate about whether reports given as part of a justification for the use of tear gas on June 1, and June 2, that a state trooper had been trapped in his car as protesters vandalized and rocked it back and forth, and that other protesters were throwing projectiles at officers were true.

They said there was an ongoing internal and soon an external investigation into the events that led up to the authorization to use tear gas, bean bags and OC pellets — which Outlaw clarified Thursday are plastic pellets containing pepper spray.

The Times' video showed dashboard camera footage from the Pennsylvania State Police of an empty vehicle being vandalized. A previous statement from a state police spokesman confirmed that a state trooper had been on the highway to respond to the protesters gaining access and that a car was vandalized. A message from the Associated Press asking to clarify whether the trooper had left his car prior to the vandalism was left with state police.

Outlaw confirmed that she had been given a report that protesters had thrown things at police, but it was not clear if that was before or after the tear gas.