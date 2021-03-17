Philly officials outline efforts to stem gun violence surge

“It makes me absolutely sick to know so many Philadelphians have suffered these preventable deaths, and so many families and communities have been ripped apart in the wake of each loss," he said. “It's painfully clear that we must take new approaches."

Philadelphia officials have come out repeatedly in recent days to talk about the violence, which saw three teenagers killed in two days last week. A 17-year-old was shot in the chest near a recreation center in the Kingsessing neighborhood of southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, almost 24 hours after Kahree Simmons, 16, was shot and killed at a west Philadelphia recreation center. A 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy sustained graze wounds. A day earlier in a different part of west Philadelphia, Tamir Brown, 17, was among four people shot in an Overbrook Park parking lot. One man was killed and two others critically wounded.

On Tuesday of last week, Antonio Walker, 15, was shot to death in the Kingsessing neighborhood. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw last week cited his death and the Feb. 23 shooting of two people in west Philadelphia that resulted in the death of Embaba Mengesteabe, 15. The suspect arrested in that case, Outlaw said, was “tragically, another 15-year-old.”

Last month, a shooting near a north Philadelphia transit station wounded eight people.