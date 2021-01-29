Philadelphia's problematic vaccine rollout raises larger questions

“I think there is a place in our health system for our innovative partners,” said Julia Lynch, a health policy expert who teaches at Penn. “But maybe this isn’t the time to be experimenting with disruptors? Maybe this is the time we should be turning to a health service delivery infrastructure that operates like a well-oiled machine?”

She is also distressed that city data shows just 12% of the city’s vaccinations have gone to Black residents, who make up 42% of the city's population. She, like others, hoped the job might have gone to a more established group such as the Black Doctors Consortium, which has been testing and vaccinating people in low-income areas of the city this past year.

Lucinda Ayers, 74, had jumped at the chance to book a Feb. 12 appointment through Doroshin's website at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and wonders if the city shouldn’t have helped him get in compliance.

“They were vaccinating people. I’m on the fence about it,” said Ayers, who hasn’t had any luck finding another appointment despite spending hours online. “There’s so much lack of clarity on the information coming out.”