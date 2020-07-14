Philadelphia's Mummers Parade called off because of virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mummers' strut has been stopped in its tracks.

Philadelphia's famed, and often inflammatory, New Year's Day parade was canceled by the city on Tuesday — along with every other large event on public property through February 2021 — as officials try to keep a lid on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mummers Parade had been called off only twice before in its 119-year history, the last time in 1934 during the Great Depression. The parade is a colorful celebration that features string bands, comic brigades, elaborate floats and plenty of feathers and sequins, but it has also attracted persistent criticism over its long history of racist blackface displays and other inappropriate or offensive behavior by some participants. After this year's parade, Mayor Jim Kenney threatened to end it if parade organizers didn't clean up their act.

The city's extended moratorium on large events also applies to festivals, parades, concerts and fairs, including the Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Broad Street Run.

“I know this news will be disappointing for many Philadelphians,” Kenney said at a virtual news conference. “It was not an easy decision to make, but as we continue to battle COVID-19 and try to restore some sense of normalcy in our city, we know there will be many difficult decisions to come.”