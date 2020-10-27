Philadelphia victim's family sought ambulance, not police

PHILADELPHIA — The family of a Black man killed by Philadelphia police officers in a shooting caught on video had called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis, not for police intervention, their lawyer said Tuesday.

Police said Walter Wallace Jr., 27, was wielding a knife and ignored orders to drop the weapon before officers fired shots Monday afternoon. But his parents said Tuesday night that officers knew their son was in a mental health crisis because they had been to the family's house three times on Monday.

Catherine Wallace, his mother, said one of the times, “they stood there and laughed at us.”

The Wallace family's attorney, Shaka Johnson, said the man's wife, Dominique Wallace, is pregnant and is scheduled to have labor induced Wednesday. Two of Wallace's nine children briefly spoke at a news conference late Tuesday, along with Walter Wallace's mother and father.

“When you come to a scene where somebody is in a mental crisis, and the only tool you have to deal with it is a gun... where are the proper tools for the job?” Johnson said, arguing that Philadelphia police officers are not properly trained to handle mental health crises. Johnson said Wallace's brother had called 911 to request medical assistance and an ambulance.