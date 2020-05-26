Philadelphia to test, move homeless sheltering at airport

Representatives from the Homeless Advocacy Project and the nonprofit group SELF, among others, had signed on to legal action if the city moved forward with removal without testing, the Inquirer reported.

"We were alarmed and concerned about where those individuals would go, if they would receive the kind of attention and support they need from a health stand point and from a housing standpoint, because we do believe housing is a public health issue," said Michael Hinson, president and CEO of SELF.

It was his understanding, Hinson said, that the individuals at the airport would be offered testing, taken to a Center City location for that testing and housed in quarantine housing until the results came back.

The groups also worked to convince city officials that all those living in shelters currently and entering shelters, including staff, should be tested, adding that a plan is in the works, he said.

As airport security, outreach workers and city employees worked to test and relocate the homeless people camped at baggage claim, spokesperson Florence Brown said in a statement Tuesday that the airport had run out of options.