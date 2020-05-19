Philadelphia to test jail inmates

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Philadelphia officials say they will test all jail inmates for the coronavirus, including those who do not have symptoms. Testing will begin Wednesday and is expected to take two weeks to complete for all 3,809 prisoners currently being held at the city’s jails.

Philadelphia Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney said Tuesday that the department plans to release the results of the testing in the first week of June.

Mayor Jim Kenney says the testing will include anyone newly taken to the jails, and all prisoners scheduled to be transferred will be tested three to five days before they move.

The city had previously only tested prisoners who exhibited symptoms. Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said there are three prisoners in isolation being treated for COVID-19, and the testing plan is made possible because of testing supplies and capacity increasing.

“Now that we have the availability of testing and we are thinking about broadening testing in congregate settings we are including the jails in that,” Farley said. “We are very much succeeding in containing the outbreak. The tests are valuable ... but what is more valuable is the steps we take to prevent transmission.”

Farley said it’s likely some prisoners who have already been treated will still test positive. But, he said, the comprehensive testing is an opportunity to make sure that there isn’t a population that should be isolated and hasn’t been.