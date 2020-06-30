Philadelphia to keep some coronavirus restrictions as cases rise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Philadelphia is bringing a halt to its plans to allow indoor dining, bars, gyms and fitness centers to reopen, with officials saying Tuesday that the city is seeing rising COVID-19 case counts and could be affected by a growing epidemic elsewhere in the country.

The city's health commissioner, Dr. Tom Farley, broke the bad news during a news conference ahead of its Friday target to lift more restrictions.

Farley pointed out that he had warned last week that if the city didn't meet its targets for reductions in new infections that it would not lift some restrictions. Hospitalizations are not seeing a corresponding increase, but Farley said that is a lagging indicator.

Across the state, Allegheny County (which includes Pittsburgh) recorded another single-day record high of new cases reported Tuesday.

The county, which includes Pittsburgh and is Pennsylvania's second-most populous with 1.2 million residents, said it had confirmed another 109 cases.