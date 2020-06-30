Philadelphia to keep some coronavirus restrictions as cases rise
alert top story

Philadelphia to keep some coronavirus restrictions as cases rise

{{featured_button_text}}
Juneteenth Philadelphia

Young volunteers, from center left, Madelyn Brown, 7, Chayce Goldate, 9, and Alicia Carter, 11, help distribute food at the Everybody Eats Juneteenth Food Drive, at the Universal Daroff Charter School, Friday, June 19, 2020, in Philadelphia. 

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Philadelphia is bringing a halt to its plans to allow indoor dining, bars, gyms and fitness centers to reopen, with officials saying Tuesday that the city is seeing rising  COVID-19 case counts and could be affected by a growing epidemic elsewhere in the country.

The city's health commissioner, Dr. Tom Farley, broke the bad news during a news conference ahead of its Friday target to lift more restrictions.

Farley pointed out that he had warned last week that if the city didn't meet its targets for reductions in new infections that it would not lift some restrictions. Hospitalizations are not seeing a corresponding increase, but Farley said that is a lagging indicator.

Across the state, Allegheny County (which includes Pittsburgh) recorded another single-day record high of new cases reported Tuesday.

New COVID-19 tracking tool monitors cases and hospitalizations by county
DOH: Dauphin County sees large spike in COVID-19 cases Tuesday as Cumberland County remains close to level
Allegheny County in western Pa. sees another record high in COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The county, which includes Pittsburgh and is Pennsylvania's second-most populous with 1.2 million residents, said it had confirmed another 109 cases.

Hospitalizations grew by seven, the county said. Over the weekend, officials ordered a halt to drinking alcohol in bars and restaurants due to what they call an “alarming” spike in COVID-19 cases.

Made with Flourish

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Store manager describes life in age of COVID-19
State

Store manager describes life in age of COVID-19

For weeks Samantha Clarke calmly listened to the insults and threats directed daily at her and her employees by people who learned they couldn't enter the Modesto, California, store without wearing a mask and following other coronavirus-related rules.

Open wide: Dentists eye quick rebuild
State

Open wide: Dentists eye quick rebuild

U.S. dental offices are quickly bouncing back, but it won't be business as usual. Expect social distancing, layers of protective gear and a new approach to some procedures to guard against coronavirus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News