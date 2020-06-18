Philadelphia to ease some restrictions on June 26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Philadelphia officials say coronavirus restrictions will ease on a handful of activities on June 26, including salons and barbershops.

The city had maintained further restrictions past those outlined in the state’s phases for color-coded reopening.

“We are uniquely at risk for a resurgence and we don’t want to see that happen,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said.

Other activities allowed starting June 26 include private swimming pools or swim clubs, religious and social gatherings with up to 25 people and outdoor activities at the zoo.

Farley and Mayor Jim Kenney said they are hopeful the city will be able to enter an adjusted green phase on July 3, which would allow even more activities before the holiday weekend. The city will have to hit some targets for the number of tests done each day, the number of new cases and contact tracing goals before moving to green.

Some of the activities named in the modified green phase include: gyms, libraries, museums, indoor dining with occupancy restrictions, malls and outdoor group sports.

Several activities are going to continue to be restricted when the green phase opens because of the risk, Farley said, including movie theaters, gatherings of more than 25 people, casinos and senior group activities including adult day care.