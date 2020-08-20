Philadelphia to allow indoor dining, theaters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Philadelphia plans to allow indoor dining to resume and theaters to reopen on Sept. 8, albeit with many restrictions that mirror those previously announced by the state.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the city has seen a steady decrease in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests. He also said the city has managed to contact trace just under 70% of cases, meaning the city is now meeting or close to meeting the goals for reopening set earlier this summer.

Restaurants will be required to limit indoor seating to 25% capacity, and alcohol may only be served as part of a meal. City bars will remain closed, Farley said.

Theaters will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity of up to 25 people. Patrons will be required to wear masks and no food or drink will be allowed.