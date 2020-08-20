 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Philadelphia to allow indoor dining, theaters
alert

Philadelphia to allow indoor dining, theaters

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Yankees Phillies Baseball

A fan walks toward the Philadelphia Phillies' team store at Citizens Bank Park on Monday in Philadelphia. The Phillies' games against the New York Yankees were postponed Monday and Tuesday after several members of the Miami Marlins, who played in Philadelphia over the weekend, tested positive for the coronavirus. 

 YONG KIM, The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

Philadelphia plans to allow indoor dining to resume and theaters to reopen on Sept. 8, albeit with many restrictions that mirror those previously announced by the state.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the city has seen a steady decrease in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests. He also said the city has managed to contact trace just under 70% of cases, meaning the city is now meeting or close to meeting the goals for reopening set earlier this summer.

Restaurants will be required to limit indoor seating to 25% capacity, and alcohol may only be served as part of a meal. City bars will remain closed, Farley said.

Theaters will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity of up to 25 people. Patrons will be required to wear masks and no food or drink will be allowed.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News