Philadelphia SWAT officer charged with pepper spraying kneeling protesters

"Richard Nicoletti is being charged with crimes for simply following orders. His unit was ordered by commanders to clear the highway with the approved use of tear gas and pepper spray," Perri said. "The city's leadership was given the opportunity to apologize for approving the orders and use of force but Nicoletti finds himself fired and charged with crimes."

Krasner said Nicoletti was aware the charges were coming and that he had arranged to turn himself in early Wednesday. Nicoletti was released on his own recognizance without bail.

Krasner called statements that Nicoletti was following orders or that his actions were needed to clear protesters from the highway weak justifications for the actions seen in the multiple videos and still photographs the office reviewed before filing charges.

Just before 5 p.m. on June 1, protesters had climbed onto the section of center city interstate, shutting down traffic during a demonstration over police brutality and racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Video of officers launching tear gas, smoke and other projectiles at protesters clambering to get over a steep embankment and fence to get off the highway during the same encounter also have been widely circulated.