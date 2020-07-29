Philadelphia students to start year online under new plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHILADELPHIA — The School District of Philadelphia is switching gears to keep all public school students in online classes after a previous plan to return students to class two days a week drew fears and criticism from parents, teachers and administrators.

The district announced it’s revised plan for students Tuesday, which calls for online-only instruction at least through the first marking period that ends in mid-November. The district will hold a public forum on the revised plan Thursday when the school board is expected to vote.

The new plan would switch to a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning after Nov. 17 as long as the city’s Department of Health confirmed it was safe to do so, school officials said.

“These changes were not made lightly. All of the decisions we are making due to the COVID-19 pandemic are difficult ones with no obvious answers for how to account for the many, and often competing, needs of our students, staff and families,” Superintendent William Hite said in an emailed statement. “As I’ve stated many times before, this school year will be a challenge for us all, as we learn how to cope with this ‘new normal.’ And being flexible will be essential for us all.”