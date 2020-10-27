Philadelphia struggles with COVID-19 upsurge, eyes restrictions

HARRISBURG — The number of new coronavirus infections is growing so quickly that Philadelphia is losing the ability to adequately trace the contacts of everybody who is testing positive and may have to impose restrictions on activity, officials said Tuesday.

The city's health commissioner, Dr. Tom Farley, said contact tracers are unable to reach out to every new person testing positive.

As a result, city officials may resort to managing some cases through guidance or asking people who tested positive to reach out to some of the people with whom they may have had contact while contagious, Farley said.

The city is also considering imposing some restrictions, Farley said.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said it had confirmed more than 2,750 additional positive cases, the largest daily increase to date.

The state has a seven-day average of nearly 1,940 new confirmed cases per day over the past week, up from about 920 per day over the last seven days of September. That is higher than it was during the spring spike, when testing was far lower, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

It is putting pressure on more school districts to stop in-person instruction, including several in Westmoreland County, east of Pittsburgh.

