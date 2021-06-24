Philadelphia school board approves 'sanctuary' resolution

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia school board unanimously voted Thursday to adopt a “welcoming sanctuary schools” policy, assuring immigrant students and families they will be safe from immigration authorities while at school or school activities, and promising more training for staff on how to respond to Immigrations and Custom Enforcement officials.

The vote comes after months of negotiations with Juntos, an immigrant rights advocacy group in South Philadelphia, that pushed the district to pass the resolution as the first step in a larger platform seeking language equity, improved cultural instruction and other educational justice reforms.

School Board Vice President Leticia Egea-Hinton said the resolution was a critical step in “making sure that all Philadelphia public schools are havens for immigrant students and their families.”

The Philadelphia School District has policies in place prohibiting the release of information about students if approached by ICE. It also provides a “toolkit” to teachers on best ways to support immigrant students. Advocates and others say the verbose documents are hard to navigate and daunting when staff needs to know what to do quickly.