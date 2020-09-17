Philadelphia puts ban on police chokeholds into law

“For far too long, these contracts have been negotiated in the dark, allowing the (Fraternal Order of Police) to create terms and demand payments regardless of results or accountability," Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson wrote in an emailed release about her bill's passage.

John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, said he believes the bill won't change the contract process or affect officers on the ground.

“The bill has zero effect on us. We are the only ones mentioned in the bill. ... None of the other unions are named. It singles us out,” he said. “But really it only says the city has to address the City Council before giving us a proposal.”

McNesby said the union will then give its proposal to the city, as usual. And it's likely, as has happened in the past few contracts, that the union will declare an impasse and move to the arbitration process with a mediator, he said. That process is not changed by the bill.