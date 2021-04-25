Philadelphia provider rushes across city to deliver expiring vaccines

He tucked his phone between his right hand and the steering wheel.

FIVE HOURS AND 16 MINUTES TO GO

In Philadelphia, the Department of Public Health recommends that providers give leftover doses to eligible people who happen to still be at a clinic as it closes, or to anyone nearby. Some providers have a standby list or put out calls on social media. But there's no established system for pairing leftovers with residents who are homebound.

Many of these people were among the first to become eligible for the vaccine but are now left behind as the city moves forward, following President Joe Biden's order to allow all adults to qualify for vaccination as soon as Monday.

Efforts for mobile coronavirus vaccine clinics have increased in recent weeks to reach the city's estimated 7,400 homebound residents. But Khan is frustrated that so many seniors are still waiting. Still, he acknowledges his mini-home-delivery system is not sustainable.