Philadelphia police see recruitment struggles, surge in retirements

Officers are demoralized, he said, by some departments' decisions to eliminate specialized units, such as SWAT and K-9 teams, and from local officials freezing and cutting police budgets and debating whether to strip officers of qualified immunity, which shields them from being sued in most cases.

Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola, who also serves as president of the Delaware County Police Chiefs Association, said larger departments that regularly fill recruit classes are trying to pump up falling numbers by making the application process more accessible.

Some departments are footing the bill for the police academy, an expense previously shouldered by prospective recruits. Others are waiving application fees as well, essentially eliminating the cost of entry to the department.

"It's something that all departments have recognized as something that's getting harder and harder," Viola said. "People don't want to be police anymore. It's a good job, and good-paying job, but when you look at national news every day, people just don't want to be officers."

His own department, in previous years, would get applicant pools of 200 or 300. So far during the current open call for applicants, which ends April 30, only 72 people have applied, he said.