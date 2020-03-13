Philadelphia police officer serving warrant is killed; fugitive arrested

“Forensic testing of seized firearms and other evidence, along with witness questioning, is ongoing. Additional charges related to this morning’s incident will be announced at the appropriate time,” Krasner said in a tweet.

O’Connor, a married father of two from a police family, had been an officer for 23 years and served on the SWAT unit for 15 years. His father retired after 40 years with the department, and his son serves on it now, the police union said. His daughter serves in the Air Force.

“There’s not a word that you can put on the level of emotion that’s being felt right now,” Outlaw, who joined the department from Portland, Oregon, just last month, said during a news conference outside the hospital. “As expected, it’s a whirlwind of emotions. These are people that leave their families, their loved ones, during holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, to protect complete strangers and to do work that’s a calling. These people are led to serve.”

Elliott had been paroled in 2018 after serving about a year on a felony gun possession charge, court records show. He was later charged with violating probation.

In April 2019, a month after the fatal robbery, a bench warrant was issued. According to Roh, it took police some time to locate him before Friday’s attempt to arrest him on the warrant.