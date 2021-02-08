Philadelphia plans to vaccinate teachers and reopen its schools

PHILADELPHIA — A mediator will decide if Philadelphia teachers must return to their classrooms despite safety concerns as the district plans to resume some in-person instruction later this month.

Teachers and staff protesting outside their buildings Monday said they feared the ventilation systems in the city’s aging schools were not sufficient to address the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The school district had ordered lower-grade teachers to report to their schools Monday, but then backed off the mandate while a mediator reviewed issues raised by the teachers union. The district has about 120,000 students in 215 district-operated schools, and another 80,000 students in charter, cyber and alternative schools.

“We do want to work. We do want to come back, but we want to come back safely. That’s all we’re asking for,” said Elanda Tolliver, a paraprofessional at Samuel Gompers Elementary School who has worked for the district for 34 years.