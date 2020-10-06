Philadelphia officials express alarm over 2020 gun violence

Outlaw said, however, that police cannot solve the problem alone and others must help ensure “real consequences" to hold those responsible for violence accountable and also to deter others.

“What we’re seeing is a pattern and a trend among those shooting victims or offenders who have history for similar types of crimes,” she said. “They’ve either been arrested for (Violation of Uniform Firearms Act) before, they’ve been a victim of a shooting before or they’ve shot someone in the past and they’re out and about being allowed to re-offend.”

District Attorney Larry Krasner, flanked by council members and other officials in north Philadelphia late Tuesday afternoon, called the level of violence “unacceptable” and vowed “anything and everything” to bring perpetrators to justice as well as to get at the “root causes” of the violence.

Officials said the reasons for the dramatic increase this year were unclear but that similar increases had been seen around the country during the pandemic.

“Does it have to do with groups? Does it have to do with people having a sense of desperation? Does it have to do with the COVID crisis? The pandemic? I think all of those are factors,” Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said.