Philadelphia mayor proposes police department changes amid protests

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she would be reviewing the department's use of force policies, including issuing detailed guidance on the unholstering or pointing of weapons and expanding the city's ban on chokeholds to include sitting or kneeling on someone's neck, face or head.

Kenney said some of the proposals have already started, and those that are under the purview of the mayor's office or under the commissioner's powers will likely move quickly. Others that require the city council's approval may take longer — such as creating a permanent Civilian Review Board, which City Solicitor Marcel Pratt said he believed would be independent and include subpoena power.

Other changes such as an overhaul to the arbitration process with the city's police union, would require state legislation.

Kenney's office said other proposals would increase transparency surrounding complaints against police officers — although the changes call largely for anonymous data being released, not information on specific officers — and new staff positions “focused on misconduct, brutality, equity and other relevant issues.”

The mayor said he also wants to see changes in the contract with the police union including reestablishing residency requirements, overhauling the disciplinary code and revising the grievance procedure.